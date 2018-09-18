Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbia Sportswear (COLM) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to announce $1.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. Columbia Sportswear reported earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.26. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. FBR & Co cut Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “$93.43” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised Columbia Sportswear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.44.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $62,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward S. George sold 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $459,239.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,661 shares of company stock valued at $789,646. Insiders own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. 39.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock traded up $1.58 on Tuesday, hitting $92.11. 43,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,130. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $95.58. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.53%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

