Zacks: Analysts Expect Chuy’s Holdings Inc (CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will post sales of $104.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.63 million and the lowest is $104.13 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $92.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full-year sales of $406.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $404.83 million to $409.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $451.41 million per share, with estimates ranging from $446.02 million to $462.62 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 8.32%. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

CHUY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Monday, July 16th. Stephens downgraded shares of Chuy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $41,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,898.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

CHUY stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.26. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

About Chuy's

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 Chuy's restaurants in 19 states. Chuy's Holdings, Inc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

