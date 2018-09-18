Zacks: Analysts Expect Caesarstone Ltd (CSTE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.87 Million

Analysts predict that Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) will announce sales of $155.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caesarstone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.13 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.60 million. Caesarstone reported sales of $154.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesarstone will report full-year sales of $593.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $592.60 million to $594.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $620.51 million per share, with estimates ranging from $614.30 million to $626.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesarstone.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. Caesarstone had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Caesarstone’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CSTE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price target on Caesarstone and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 21st. Caesarstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

