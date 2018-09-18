Zacks: Analysts Expect Boeing Co (BA) to Post $3.49 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.84. Boeing posted earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of $14.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.44 to $14.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.80 to $18.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a return on equity of 2,344.87% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.60.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 46.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,714 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the second quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 10,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at about $2,159,000. Planning Directions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 43.9% in the second quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $361.38. The company had a trading volume of 72,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,600. The company has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65. Boeing has a 1-year low of $248.91 and a 1-year high of $374.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

