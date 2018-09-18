Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce sales of $49.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $193.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VNDA shares. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNDA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 584,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,057. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

