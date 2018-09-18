Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce sales of $49.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.40 million to $51.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $193.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $189.00 million to $196.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $237.77 million per share, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $261.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vanda Pharmaceuticals.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 136,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 47,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 28,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VNDA stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 584,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,057. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -55.57 and a beta of 0.52.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.
