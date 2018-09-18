Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report earnings per share of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.65. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.54 to $6.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.89 to $7.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,210 shares in the company, valued at $7,370,920.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

