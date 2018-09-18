Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) to Post $1.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lamar Advertising’s earnings. Lamar Advertising posted earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.81 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lamar Advertising.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.75 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 18.93%. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.14. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $61.36 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,276,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,389,000 after buying an additional 179,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,594,000 after buying an additional 126,718 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 214.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,525,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,220,000 after buying an additional 2,403,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,388,000 after buying an additional 207,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,374,000 after buying an additional 165,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

