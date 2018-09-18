Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) will announce $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.17. Hyatt Hotels reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $87.50 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of NYSE:H traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 11,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,208. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider H Co Lp Lci sold 110,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $8,701,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 201.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1,672.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 54.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates in four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

