Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc (HUM) to Announce $4.30 EPS

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will announce $4.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.45. Humana reported earnings of $3.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $14.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.14 to $14.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $17.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.81 to $18.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Humana from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $372.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.68.

In other Humana news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,020,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,715,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia H. Zipperle sold 4,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.89, for a total transaction of $1,572,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,284 shares of company stock worth $13,147,715 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Humana by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $335.99. 398,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,798. Humana has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $339.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.08%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

Featured Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.