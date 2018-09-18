Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY) to Announce $0.48 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Continental Advisors LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 60.6% in the second quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 92,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 28.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 386,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 85,558 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 134.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,174,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,670 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 53.0% in the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 380,112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,637,000 after purchasing an additional 131,616 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.19. 2,454,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,954. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

