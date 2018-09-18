Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dave & Buster’s Entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,967. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $62.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $178,153.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,082 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

