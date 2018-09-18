Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (CIR) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. CIRCOR International posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised CIRCOR International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on CIRCOR International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIR opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $886.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Advanced Flow Solutions, and Fluid Handling. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices, and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.