Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 9.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCCY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director James G. Aaron bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,645.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1,154.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 312,436 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 436.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares in the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What does RSI mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.