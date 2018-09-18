Xchange Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges (XCG)

Xchange (CURRENCY:XCG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Xchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha. Xchange has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $11,903.00 worth of Xchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.12 or 0.03304193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.64 or 0.06851737 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00849424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01769639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00167156 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.28 or 0.01805677 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00339758 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Xchange Coin Profile

Xchange is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2018. Xchange’s total supply is 3,797,470 coins. Xchange’s official Twitter account is @Xchange_XCG . The official website for Xchange is xcgtech.com . The Reddit community for Xchange is /r/XchangeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Xchange

Xchange can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

