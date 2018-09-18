Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 691,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.5% of Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keeler Thomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. FSI Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $119.33. The company has a market cap of $389.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 billion. equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

