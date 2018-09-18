WP Carey Inc (WPC) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of WP Carey worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Resource America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 49,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 319,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after buying an additional 32,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. WP Carey Inc has a 1-year low of $59.23 and a 1-year high of $72.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.50). WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 38.18%. The company had revenue of $201.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of over $11 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate totaling 878 properties covering approximately 87 million square feet. For over four decades the Company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

