Wowbit 24-Hour Volume Reaches $41,706.00 (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $41,706.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wowbit has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for $0.0406 or 0.00000640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000210 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,074,832 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/ . The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.