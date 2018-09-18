Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 22,013 Zayo Group Holdings Inc (ZAYO)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,013 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Zayo Group by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zayo Group by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,504 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zayo Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 231,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Zayo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zayo Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,346,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zayo Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZAYO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zayo Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zayo Group in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zayo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of ZAYO opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. Zayo Group Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.84, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $657.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.78 million. Zayo Group had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Zayo Group Holdings Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Connor sold 1,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $41,001.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,509,782.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Caruso sold 15,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $570,289.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,553,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,209,991.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,521 shares of company stock valued at $11,197,143 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zayo Group

Zayo Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Fiber Solutions, Transport, Enterprise Networks, Zayo Colocation (zColo), Allstream, and Other.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Zayo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zayo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.