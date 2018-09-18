Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Purchases New Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CIT Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,146,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,277,000 after purchasing an additional 202,373 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in CIT Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,758,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,470,000 after purchasing an additional 52,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CIT Group by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,589,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 375,365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in CIT Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,050,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,353,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CIT Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 941,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,473,000 after purchasing an additional 73,214 shares during the last quarter.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Friday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.64 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Shares of CIT stock opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. CIT Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from CIT Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the bank holding company for CIT Bank, National Association that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Non-Strategic Portfolios (NSP). The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; and equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.