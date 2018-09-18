Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Acquires New Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $16,045,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 291,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 41.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 316,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 93,114 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 376.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $56.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.12.

NYSE BK opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $49.39 and a 52 week high of $58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

