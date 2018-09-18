Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Chemours Co (CC)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,004 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 24.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.0% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 18,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 112,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Chemours in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chemours from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

CC opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.74. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $38.49 and a 12-month high of $58.08.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 107.22% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Chemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.