World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Stake Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 7.06% of World Acceptance worth $71,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,480,000 after acquiring an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $5,827,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 869.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 248,331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 37,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 247.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub upgraded World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded World Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

WRLD opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. World Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $71.02 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.26). World Acceptance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $122.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. World Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that World Acceptance Corp. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

