Workspace Group (WKP) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP) in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WKP. Peel Hunt downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.68) to GBX 1,150 ($14.98) in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Numis Securities downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,096 ($14.28) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.63) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,080.67 ($14.08).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,050 ($13.68) on Friday. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 748 ($9.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,040.50 ($13.55).

In related news, insider Christopher Pieroni sold 16,131 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,079 ($14.05), for a total transaction of £174,053.49 ($226,720.71). Also, insider Jamie Hopkins sold 15,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,091 ($14.21), for a total value of £163,650 ($213,169.21).

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.7 million sq.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.