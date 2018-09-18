WNS (Holdings) Limited (WNS) Shares Sold by Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA

Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lessened its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $729,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in WNS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 307,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in WNS by 21.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 85,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in WNS by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,588 shares during the period. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 174.9% in the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 191,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 121,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

WNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Barrington Research set a $57.00 price objective on shares of WNS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WNS to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Shares of WNS opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. WNS has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $54.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

