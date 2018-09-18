WM Morrison Supermarkets (MRW) PT Raised to GBX 225

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price objective increased by Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have an underweight rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRW. HSBC reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.13) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 240 ($3.13) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.93) to GBX 300 ($3.91) in a research note on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets to an outperform rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.67 ($3.19).

Get WM Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets stock opened at GBX 258.80 ($3.37) on Friday. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 52-week low of GBX 205 ($2.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 254.40 ($3.31).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.48%.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.