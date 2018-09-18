Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC) Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,098 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,195 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.24% of Wintrust Financial worth $60,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTFC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 99.4% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 43.9% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “$90.84” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Hovde Group set a $98.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.56.

In related news, insider Timothy Crane sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $86,775.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 12,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,120,867.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,147,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $69.93 and a 12 month high of $99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $333.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.27%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

