WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Textron Inc. (TXT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 5,739.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,208 shares during the period. Textron makes up 0.5% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.11% of Textron worth $18,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 446.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,034,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,991,000 after purchasing an additional 844,945 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Textron by 439.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 560,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,919,000 after acquiring an additional 456,384 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the second quarter worth about $25,458,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,225,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,757,000 after acquiring an additional 374,087 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $205,501,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Julie G. Duffy sold 6,562 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $447,069.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,309.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 82,647 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $5,551,398.99. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 639,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,983,157.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,209 shares of company stock worth $9,035,968. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Textron from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Textron to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “$66.44” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE TXT opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $71.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Textron had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

