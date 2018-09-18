WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $17.89 Million Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 4,085.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,566 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,733 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.6% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 93,563 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $184.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $125.59 and a one year high of $180.96.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.42.

In related news, VP Cynthia C. Earhart sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total value of $414,963.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,963.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James A. Squires sold 34,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total value of $5,852,043.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,507.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

