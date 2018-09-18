William F. Doyle Acquires 2,200 Shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NERV) Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ:NERV) Director William F. Doyle purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $23,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,115.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NERV opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Minerva Neurosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

NERV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 213,583 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 2,246,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,332 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.