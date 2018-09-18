Westwater Resources (WWR) Trading -5.3% Higher

Shares of Westwater Resources Inc (NASDAQ:WWR) traded up 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.18. 1,705 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 723,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westwater Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $9.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. equities analysts expect that Westwater Resources Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR)

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

