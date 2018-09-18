Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical by 622.8% in the 1st quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. 31.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WLK opened at $85.79 on Tuesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $79.65 and a 1-year high of $124.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 27th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 18.28%.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MED reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Westlake Chemical in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.12.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

