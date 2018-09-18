Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. B. Riley set a $95.00 price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wellington Shields restated a hold rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.77.

NYSE WAB opened at $105.10 on Monday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $115.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 104,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total transaction of $11,355,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,475 shares in the company, valued at $70,806,985.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Kassling sold 8,000 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $874,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,899,385.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,208 shares of company stock worth $22,743,371 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,158,000 after buying an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,705,000 after buying an additional 145,135 shares in the last quarter.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, doing business as Wabtec Corporation, provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotive and freight cars; supplies railway electronics and positive train control equipment; offers signal design and engineering services; builds switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

