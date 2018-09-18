Western Gas Equity Partners (WGP) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Western Gas Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.27.

NYSE:WGP traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 150,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,728. Western Gas Equity Partners has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $42.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Western Gas Equity Partners had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Western Gas Equity Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in Western Gas Equity Partners by 3,262.6% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,319,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 2,250,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Western Gas Equity Partners by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,285,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,446 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Western Gas Equity Partners by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,870,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,881,000 after purchasing an additional 699,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Western Gas Equity Partners by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,307,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,746,000 after purchasing an additional 23,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Western Gas Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

About Western Gas Equity Partners

Western Gas Equity Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

