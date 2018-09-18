Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,991,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 370,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $282,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,848,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,659,000 after buying an additional 131,040 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,775,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after buying an additional 86,562 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,182,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,726,000 after buying an additional 460,154 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after buying an additional 137,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 999,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,093,000 after buying an additional 318,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Dale Gibbons acquired 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.88 per share, with a total value of $119,049.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 185,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,540,319.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $592,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,072,785.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WAL opened at $57.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $64.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.86 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 38.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.65.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

