Wells Fargo & Co Raises Duke Energy (DUK) Price Target to $89.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.

DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.04. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

