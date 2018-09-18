Wells Fargo & Co Raises Duke Energy (DUK) Price Target to $89.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s previous close.
DUK has been the subject of several other reports. Howard Weil started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.44.
Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.04. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $91.80.
In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Duke Energy by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Duke Energy by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.
