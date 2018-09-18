Weibo Corp (WB) Holdings Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Weibo by 30.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Weibo by 6.7% during the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Weibo by 88.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 260,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 12.8% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 44,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,192,000 after buying an additional 10,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WB. ValuEngine lowered Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Weibo from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on Weibo in a research note on Monday, August 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weibo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.71.

Weibo stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 2.32. Weibo Corp has a 12-month low of $66.68 and a 12-month high of $142.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $426.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.54 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Weibo Corp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

