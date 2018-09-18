Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PTLA):

9/12/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/10/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/29/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/27/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at med from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/27/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

8/27/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

8/26/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

8/14/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/13/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/11/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/10/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.00.

8/10/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They wrote, “Rhythm reported 2Q18 financial results yesterday and we spoke w/ mgmt for an update. As a reminder, the company completed enrollment of both setmelanotide Phase 3 trials in POMC and LepR Deficiency patients in Jun 2018. Mgmt reiterated guidance for results from these trials in 3Q19. We expect positive outcomes based on Phase 2 data. Encouraging long-term Phase 2 data in Bardet-Biedl (BBS) and initial Phase 2 data in Alstrom, POMC Heterozygous, and POMC Epigenetic were announced earlier this year and mgmt reiterated plans to start a single Phase 3 trial w/ both Bardet-Biedl and Alstrom patients in 2H18. Demonstration of consistent impact on appetite and weight across several genetic obesity diseases in 2Q18 has increased our conviction. BUY.””

8/4/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/25/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

PTLA opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 111.64% and a negative net margin of 1,503.29%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 137,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,462,460.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Bird purchased 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $10,077,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,351,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,174,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,428,000 after acquiring an additional 290,600 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,280,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,257 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,253,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 424,100 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,166,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,067,000 after acquiring an additional 96,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for hospital and extended duration prophylaxis of venous thromboembolism in adults hospitalized for an acute medical illness; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein that is in Phase III study for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage to treat hematologic cancers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.