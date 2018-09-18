Wedbush Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

NASDAQ:PACW opened at $49.42 on Monday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $301.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

In other news, Director Tanya M. Acker acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,014. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,710,000 after buying an additional 143,815 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 154,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

