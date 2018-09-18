Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 132,719.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,679,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,680,000 after buying an additional 18,665,638 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Alphabet Inc Class C by 684.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,114,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,182,080,000 after buying an additional 1,845,160 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 114,793.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 723,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 723,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,071,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,677,721,000 after purchasing an additional 352,952 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,696,000 after purchasing an additional 202,975 shares during the period. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class C alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,405.00 price objective (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,255.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,156.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.11. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12-month low of $909.70 and a 12-month high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,179.07, for a total value of $11,790,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,114.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 73 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,135.82, for a total transaction of $82,914.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,362 shares of company stock valued at $105,611,408. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.