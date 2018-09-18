WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in Target Co. (TGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,603 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Target by 168.7% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,435 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Target by 739.5% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 1,435.0% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $87.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.69. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.04 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 22nd. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.33 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Target from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

