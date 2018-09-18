WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 2,114 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 59,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 29,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,717,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

