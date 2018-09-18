WCOIN (WIN) Price Hits $0.0316 on Exchanges

WCOIN (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. One WCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000428 BTC on major exchanges. WCOIN has a total market cap of $114,678.00 and $0.00 worth of WCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WCOIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015826 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000305 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00268801 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00150570 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000206 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.49 or 0.06880991 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008293 BTC.

WCOIN Profile

WCOIN’s genesis date was December 24th, 2017. WCOIN’s total supply is 56,642,699 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,267 tokens. WCOIN’s official Twitter account is @wawllet and its Facebook page is accessible here . WCOIN’s official website is www.wawllet.com

WCOIN Token Trading

WCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

