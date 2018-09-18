WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (WBIR)

WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0092 per share on Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th.

NYSEARCA:WBIR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 3,253 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,178. WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $26.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of WBI BullBear Global Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

