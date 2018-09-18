Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 24.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,568,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,825 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $127,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,319 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 103,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 66,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,271,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WM opened at $92.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.76%.

In related news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 406 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $33,787.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,679.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.22.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

