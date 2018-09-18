Washington Prime Group Inc (WPG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,965,198 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 32,906,009 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,075,212 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.8 days. Approximately 19.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Washington Prime Group news, CEO Louis G. Conforti bought 20,500 shares of Washington Prime Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $149,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,936.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,478,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,123,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 43,517 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,040,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,831 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 8.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,228,000 after purchasing an additional 303,734 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Prime Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,822,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 72,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WPG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Washington Prime Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of WPG stock opened at $7.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Washington Prime Group has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $8.87.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $178.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.11 million. Washington Prime Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Washington Prime Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 31st. Washington Prime Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.35%.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

