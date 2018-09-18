Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes Position in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $757,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 14.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $16,420,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. BidaskClub cut shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $198.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 2.90. SAGE Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $195.97.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. equities analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.37 EPS for the current year.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

