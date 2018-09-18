Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Watsco Inc (WSO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,930 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,080 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Watsco worth $31,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,628,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,577,000 after purchasing an additional 945,177 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $111,258,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Watsco by 5,047.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 253,819 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth $27,986,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth $17,020,000. Institutional investors own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $182.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.07). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.