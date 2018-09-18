Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $39.71 Million Stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,302,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,500 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit were worth $39,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 7,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,768,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,503.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $438,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,061.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.69.

Shares of NYSE ETE opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.90. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $19.34.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.15). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s payout ratio is 100.83%.

About Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

