Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 14,889 Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 505,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,889 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Union Bankshares worth $19,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Union Bankshares by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Union Bankshares by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Union Bankshares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Union Bankshares by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBSH opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Union Bankshares Corp has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.36 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.94%. equities analysts expect that Union Bankshares Corp will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

UBSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Union Bankshares in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Brean Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $40,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,369.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

