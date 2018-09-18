Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.21 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 39.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,392 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $19,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 144.3% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DGX opened at $107.63 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MED downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Barclays raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.24.

In other news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,516,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,801,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

